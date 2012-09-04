FX announces ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny’ and ‘The League’ premiere dates

FX has announced its full fall schedule, including premiere dates for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The League” and the new season of “American Horror Story.”

“Sons of Anarchy,” as previously announced, will be back on Tuesday, September 11 at 10 p.m., and “The Ultimate Fighter Fridays” will launch on Friday, September 14 at 9 p.m.

The eighth season of “It’s Always Sunny” will begin Thursday, October 11 at 10 p.m., followed at 10:30 by the fourth season of “The League,” and a revamped version of “BrandX with Russell Brand” at 11.

The new season of “American Horror Story” – which is technically called “American Horror Story: Asylum,” as part of this farce to keep each season of the show qualified as a miniseries for Emmy purposes – will premiere on Wednesday, October 17 at 10 p.m. 

