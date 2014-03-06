FX doubles-down with two new ‘Archer’ seasons

[Insert your favorite “Archer” catchphrase/punchline here.]

“Archer” continues to hit the mark with audiences, so FX has rewarded the animated cult favorite with a two-season renewal. And how could you blame FX for being this bullish about a comedy that just landed a vocal cameo from Mr. Kenny Loggins?

The Thursday (March 6) renewal is for seasons six and seven of “Archer,” with 13 episodes apiece.

“'Archer' is one of the best comedies on television and has played a significant role in the growth of the FX comedy brand,” blurbs FX President of Original Programming Eric Schrier. “We”re grateful to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and their team at Floyd County, and also our incredible voice cast, and are looking forward to supporting their work for at least two more seasons.”

In the renewal announcement, Adam Reed adds, “I am figuratively over the moon.”

The current fifth “Archer” season is averaging 1.93 million viewers, up 2 percent over last year, making it the show's most watched season to date. FX likes to give multi-run averages, so I can tell you that episodes are averaging 3.86 million viewers, including 3.02 million in the 18-49 demographic, in that metric.

“Archer” will wrap up this season on Monday, April 21.

And there's no word yet on Season 2 of “Chozen,” if you care.

