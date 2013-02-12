FX gives series order to ‘The Bridge’ with Diane Kruger and Demián Bichir

FX has given a 13-episode first season order for the drama “The Bridge,” starring Oscar nominee Demián Bichir and Diane Kruger.
The show, adapted from the Scandinavian series “Bron,” centers on a murder investigation that crosses the U.S.-Mexico border and brings together El Paso cop Sonya North (“Inglourious Basterds'” Kruger) and Juarez detective Marco Ruiz (“A Better Life’s” Bichir).
“The Bridge” co-stars Ted Levine, Annabeth Gish, and Thomas M. Wright, with Matthew Lillard guest starring in the pilot. Gerardo Naranjo (“Miss Bala”) directed the pilot episode.
“Homeland” writer/executive producer Meredith Stiehm and “Hawaii Five-0” producer Elwood Reid will produce for Shine America/FX Productions. Executive Producers are Shine America”s Carolyn G. Bernstein and Filmlance”s Lars Blomgren. Shooting begins in April, with a July premiere date being eyed.
“For years networks having been trying develop a drama series set on the U.S.-Mexican border without any success,” said Landgraf in a statement. “I”m thrilled to say that Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid have become the first to crack that creative code and they have done so magnificently,” said Landgraf. “There have been great films set in that world – ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘Lone Star’ come to mind – but never a great TV series. This one is special. The setting, the writing, the direction, and the way it is brought to life by Demián Bichir, Diane Kruger and the rest of the cast makes for truly riveting drama.”
Stiehm and Reid said, “Working with FX has been amazing. The border has so many rich and compelling stories to tell and John Landgraf, Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, along with the Shine America team, are just as excited as we are to bring those stories to life.”
“We are thrilled to partner with FX on ‘The Bridge,” a series with tremendous auspices and a very strong international pedigree,” added Shine America CEO Rich Ross. “As our first scripted series launch under the new Shine America banner, we could not be more proud of the team that has been assembled by Meredith, Elwood and Carolyn.”
Any guess on when the show will premiere? Fall 2013, perhaps?
Unclear. FX tends to only program two original dramas at the same time, and Sons of Anarchy tends to start in September, and American Horror Story around Halloween. A summer window might make sense.
According to the press release (which I saw on TV By The Numbers), it’s scheduled to debut this summer.
I wish I could set my Tivo for this show right now.
So they cast a cold wooden actress, cold and wooden acting in every role she does,
give her the stigma in advance that she has autism spectrum as an excuse to be wooden and cold,
and the stupid tv writers will praise her to the hill, oh, and that she is Kruger.
The same critics who could not see great acting from the brilliant Anna Torv creating the most beautiful character Olivia Dunham, introverted , closed off , as a result of being damaged in her childhood by abuse,
only not told when they introduced her.
And not given a label like autism, or manic depressed
or mad scientist.
Olivia Dunham and Anna Torv have paved the way for all the new leads, like in Homeland, the Killing and this one in the USA.
Outside the USA Anna Torv and Olivia Dunham got the credit and praise from the start,
no surprise as Homeland,Killing, Bridge are copies from original Scandinavian/Israeli series.
Even the creator of the Israeli series calls Homeland an adaptation not a translation. The Carrie Mathison character is not in the original series and she is the main character in Homeland.
LOL. You can change your name but it is so obvious who you really are.
OMG how delusional are you? There have been great female roles on televsion long before your precious Olivia Dunham was conceived. If anything the writers of Fringe copied roles from other television shows before it. The original show from Scandinavia which this one is based on, the female cop has a disorder, so they are not putting it in because of the actress playing her.
I really loved the Scandinavian series. Will this be as great a drop in creativity as the U.S. “Killing” was from the Danish original? In Great Britain, the original series are extremely popular, but Americans are allergic to subtitles. Anyway, the principles are good actors, so this may be more like “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” which was pretty OK in English language translatin.