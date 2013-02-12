FX gives series order to ‘The Bridge’ with Diane Kruger and Demián Bichir

FX has given a 13-episode first season order for the drama “The Bridge,” starring Oscar nominee Demián Bichir and Diane Kruger.

The show, adapted from the Scandinavian series “Bron,” centers on a murder investigation that crosses the U.S.-Mexico border and brings together El Paso cop Sonya North (“Inglourious Basterds'” Kruger) and Juarez detective Marco Ruiz (“A Better Life’s” Bichir).

“The Bridge” co-stars Ted Levine, Annabeth Gish, and Thomas M. Wright, with Matthew Lillard guest starring in the pilot. Gerardo Naranjo (“Miss Bala”) directed the pilot episode.

“Homeland” writer/executive producer Meredith Stiehm and “Hawaii Five-0” producer Elwood Reid will produce for Shine America/FX Productions. Executive Producers are Shine America”s Carolyn G. Bernstein and Filmlance”s Lars Blomgren. Shooting begins in April, with a July premiere date being eyed.

“For years networks having been trying develop a drama series set on the U.S.-Mexican border without any success,” said Landgraf in a statement. “I”m thrilled to say that Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid have become the first to crack that creative code and they have done so magnificently,” said Landgraf. “There have been great films set in that world – ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘Lone Star’ come to mind – but never a great TV series. This one is special. The setting, the writing, the direction, and the way it is brought to life by Demián Bichir, Diane Kruger and the rest of the cast makes for truly riveting drama.”

Stiehm and Reid said, “Working with FX has been amazing. The border has so many rich and compelling stories to tell and John Landgraf, Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, along with the Shine America team, are just as excited as we are to bring those stories to life.”

“We are thrilled to partner with FX on ‘The Bridge,” a series with tremendous auspices and a very strong international pedigree,” added Shine America CEO Rich Ross. “As our first scripted series launch under the new Shine America banner, we could not be more proud of the team that has been assembled by Meredith, Elwood and Carolyn.”