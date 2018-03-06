Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FX’s weird and ambitious X-Men series Legion is coming back for a second season, which is good because it’s a great show with a great cast and the first season ended on a cliffhanger, with David Heller (Dan Stevens) successfully removing the Shadow King from his head, only to have the parasitic mutant latch onto Oliver Bird (Jermaine Clement) instead, while David found himself trapped in an orb and floating away. (It’s complicated.) Thanks to five new promos and an interview with Stevens in Collider, we know a little more about what’s coming in Season 2, although the promos are so unnerving we may be left with even more questions.

The first video above is centered on Syd (Rachel Keller), desperate to find out what happened to David. According to Stevens, a full year has passed for everyone but David, who “thought his problems maybe were solved with the expulsion of the Shadow King, but actually, it’s not that simple.” And he also teased that losing a year and dealing with the Shadow King isn’t the only problem David’s facing. “There’s still a lot of internal conflict in David. If you know the comic books, there’s still quite a few characters left in there that we’ve gotta deal with, at some point.”

Speaking of the Shadow King, aka Amahl Farouk, the ending of this next video gives us a glimpse of the actor who’ll be playing Farouk when he’s not in the form of a beagle, a bobbleheaded cartoon character, a tall skinny guy in a fat suit, or Aubrey Plaza. (Although, if you could be Aubrey Plaza, why not always be Aubrey Plaza?)