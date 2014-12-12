FX orders Donald Glover”s rap comedy pilot “Atlanta”

The former “Community” star will write, produce and star in the pilot, which has his character Earnest “Earn” Marks rediscovering his love of rap when his cousin hits the big time.

Mark Cuban felt insulted by “Shark Tank”s” salary, hacked Sony e-mails reveal

“Seriously?” he wrote in response to a deal that would pay him $30,000 an episode for Season 5. “No chance… this is beyond an insult and it shows no one cares about the investments I have made or the entrepreneurs. now it's really business.. I will negotiate like any other deal I would do. you may want to start cutting me out of the promos. m.”

Reggie Watts will stay on “Comedy Bang! Bang!” before departing for James Corden”s “Late Late” show

Creator Scott Aukerman tweeted of Corden's new bandleader: “Reggie is sticking around thru the first half of 2015, during which he have planned a very fitting goodbye for him.”