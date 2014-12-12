FX orders Donald Glover’s rap comedy pilot ‘Atlanta’

#Shark Tank #Comedy Bang Bang
12.12.14 4 years ago

FX orders Donald Glover”s rap comedy pilot “Atlanta”
The former “Community” star will write, produce and star in the pilot, which has his character Earnest “Earn” Marks rediscovering his love of rap when his cousin hits the big time.

Mark Cuban felt insulted by “Shark Tank”s” salary, hacked Sony e-mails reveal
“Seriously?” he wrote in response to a deal that would pay him $30,000 an episode for Season 5. “No chance… this is beyond an insult and it shows no one cares about the investments I have made or the entrepreneurs. now it's really business.. I will negotiate like any other deal I would do. you may want to start cutting me out of the promos. m.”

Reggie Watts will stay on “Comedy Bang! Bang!” before departing for James Corden”s “Late Late” show
Creator Scott Aukerman tweeted of Corden's new bandleader: “Reggie is sticking around thru the first half of 2015, during which he have planned a very fitting goodbye for him.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shark Tank#Comedy Bang Bang
TAGSCOMEDY BANG BANGDONALD GLOVERREGGIE WATTSSHARK TANK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP