FX orders ‘Hoke’ pilot with Paul Giamatti

FX has given a pilot order to “Hoke,” a darkly comic crime series starring Emmy winner Paul Giamatti.

The project is based on Charles Willeford’s novels “Sideswipe,” “New Hope for the Dead” and “The Way We Die Now,” which focus on the character of Hoke Moseley, a homicide detective in 1985 Miami.

“Hoke” will shoot in Miami later this year with “Out of Sight” and “Karen Sisco” scribe (and “The Lookout” director) Scott Frank writing and helming. Frank and Giamatti will executive produce along with Curtis Hanson, Carol Fenelon and Dan Carey.

“Like Elmore Leonard, Charles Willeford is one of the most deeply respected writers of crime fiction and he created a wholly original and colorful lead character in Detective Hoke Mosely,” blurbs FX Networks President of Original Programming Eric Schrier. “Scott Frank delivered a magnificent script and we are honored that Paul Giamatti will bring Hoke to life. We’re grateful to Curtis Hanson, Carol Fenelon, Paul and Dan Carey for bringing us this project.”

“Hoke” is one of three drama pilots currently on the FX slate, joining Guillermo del Toro and Carlton Cuse’s “The Strain” and “Tyrant” from Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff and Craig Wright.

Giamatti and Carey’s Touchy Feely Films banners signed a two-year deal with FX Productions last year. The company was most recently attached to a Civil War limited series that is still in development.