FX orders time-travelling demon-hunter script from Kurt Sutter

FX has ordered a script for “Lucas Stand” from “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter and former “Hell on Wheels” showrunner John Shiban.

The script, which is part of Sutter’s overall deal with Fox 21, is described as “a dark, action/horror drama, with both episodic and serialized elements.”

Ultimately, though, it sounds like a fairly conventional drama about the “salvation quest” for a former special ops soldier who hunts down law-breaking demons escaped from Hell by traversing time and space. Actually, it sounds a bit like “Reaper,” only with time travel and the whole “special ops” thing.

This will be Shiban’s first project at FX.

Sutter, however, is an FX veteran, having worked on “The Shield” and the current hit “Sons of of Anarchy.” Sutter also has the dark comedy “Diva. Clown. Killer.” still in development at FX with Katey Sagal and Belle Swerdling.