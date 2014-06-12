FX passes on Paul Giamatti’s ‘insane homicide detective’ pilot ‘Hoke’

(CBR) If you were looking forward to a weekly dose of hardboiled Paul Giamatti madness, today is not the day for you.

Deadline reports FX has passed on “Hoke,” the drama pilot starring Giamatti as a “hardboiled and possibly insane homicide detective” named Hoke Moseley. The series was set to take place in Miami in 1985. In addition to Giamatti, the pilot featured Robert Wisdom, Tammy Blanchard and John Carroll Lynch.

“Hoke” was one of three drama pilots FX ordered over the past year. The other two pilots, “Tyrant” and “The Strain,” are both premiering this summer.

