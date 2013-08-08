FX releases creepy first teaser for ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

(CBR) FX”s “American Horror Story” is heading to the Big Easy for its third season, but don”t expect a laid-back vacation from the scary anthology series.

Titled “Coven”, the upcoming installment features a killer cast consisting of Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Denis O”Hare, Alexandra Breckenridge, Patti LuPone, Gabourey Sidibe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy and Lily Rabe.

Set in New Orleans, the new season will take a multi-generational look at a group of witches. FX just released a creepy teaser trailer that doesn”t seem to reveal anything about the new episodes, but does give you an idea of the tone.

“American Horror Story: Coven” debuts in October on FX.