FX releases creepy first teaser for ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

#FX #American Horror Story
and 08.08.13 5 years ago

(CBR) FX”s “American Horror Story” is heading to the Big Easy for its third season, but don”t expect a laid-back vacation from the scary anthology series.

Titled “Coven”, the upcoming installment features a killer cast consisting of Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Denis O”Hare, Alexandra Breckenridge, Patti LuPone, Gabourey Sidibe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy and Lily Rabe.

Set in New Orleans, the new season will take a multi-generational look at a group of witches. FX just released a creepy teaser trailer that doesn”t seem to reveal anything about the new episodes, but does give you an idea of the tone.

“American Horror Story: Coven” debuts in October on FX.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYAmerican Horror Story CovenANGELA BASSETTEMMA ROBERTSFXJESSICA LANGEKATHY BATES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP