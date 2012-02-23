FX renews ‘Archer’ for a fourth season

FX has renewed its cult-favorite animated espionage comedy “Archer” for a fourth season.

Announced on Thursday (Feb. 23), the fourth “Archer” season will have 13 episodes, with a premiere date to be determined. “Archer” still has four new episodes remaining in its third season, which will air its finale on March 22.

“It was an easy decision to order more Archer,” states FX EVP for Original Programming Nick Grad. “Adam [Reed], Matt [Thompson] and our amazing voice cast are delivering one of the funniest and smartest shows on television. It has deservedly grown beyond its initial cult following to become both a critical and ratings success. It is a true asset to the FX comedy roster.”

In its third season, “Archer” is averaging 2 million total viewers, including 1.58 million viewers among adults 18-49. That represents a 32 percent increase in total viewers and a 44 percent increase in the 18-49 demo compared to the comedy’s second season.

In addition to the renewal for “Archer,” FX Productions announced an overall deal with Reed and Thompson’s Floyd County Productions.

“I am over the moon excited about the trust and faith FX has placed in Floyd County Productions with this deal,” Thompson states. “We have over 100 extremely talented artists that amaze me every day with their talent and work ethic. We hope to build on this, growing into a giant animating monster that will eventually take over the world.”

The Floyd County deal is for two years, with an option for an additional two years, keeping Reed and Thompson attached to “Archer” as EPs for the remainder of its run and for any future projects. Floyd County also has “Unsupervised” currently airing on FX.

“Adam and Matt are incredibly gifted producers and we”re proud to have them and Floyd County under the FX Productions umbrella,” states Eric Schrier, Executive Vice President, FX Productions and Head of Series Development for FX. “‘Archer’ has been an incredibly successful title for FXP, from ratings to DVD sales, iTunes, merchandise and even its bestselling book. They”ve done an outstanding job of animating ‘Unsupervised.’ This is a great deal for FXP as we continue to expand the studio, and it affords us the ability to aggressively pursue new animated projects.”