FX renews ‘Archer’ for Season 5

Sorry. No clever “Danger Zone!” references here. Just good news for “Archer” fans.

In the midst of a fourth season with record ratings and large year-to-year gains, it’s no surprise that FX has renewed “Archer” for a fifth season.

FX announced on Wednesday (February 27) that it has ordered a 13 episode fifth season well in advance of the April 4 and April 11 two-part finale, meaning there are still seven remaining episodes this spring.

The cable network also noted that “Archer” will be submitted for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy this year, rather than going in the animation field.

“‘Archer’ is one the very best comedy series on television,” blurbs FX EVP Nick Grad. “Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and the incredible cast – H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, George Coe, and Lucky Yates – are comedic geniuses. It is truly rewarding the way in which the audience and fans have embraced their work and that the ratings to continue to grow. The quality of ‘Archer’ is undeniable.”

First run episodes this season are averaging 2.37 million viewers, with 2.01 million in the key 18-49 demographic. Through the season’s first four episode, numbers are up 36 percent among adults 18-49 and 44 percent among adults 18-34 compared to last season. “Archer” has also ranked as cable’s No. 2 program among men 18-34, behind only “The Walking Dead.”