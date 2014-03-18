FX reveals setting for ‘American Horror Story’s Season 4

(CBR) First there was Murder House and Rubber Man. Then there was the Briarcliff Mental Institution and Bloody Face. Then there was Miss Robichaux”s Academy and the Supreme.

So, what”s next for “American Horror Story”, the FX anthology series that sees different settings, stories and serial killers each season? We don”t know much yet – but now we at least have the “setting” question answered.

The A.V. Club carries word that “American Horror Story” Season 4 will take place at a carnival, which was revealed by series writer Douglas Petrie during a conversation with the Nerdist Writers Panel. After pushed for details (“I can”t say anything,” Petrie warned), the writer eventually relented that, yes, “AHS” is about to play carnival games – and based on the show”s history, it”s going to be a bloody good time.

“American Horror Story” returns in the fall. Season 4 is said to be the last for Jessica Lange, who has been with the show from the beginning.