FX signs Russell Brand for late night

FX has reached an agreement with Russell Brand for what is simultaneously being described as a half-hour series and as a series of late night specials.

No matter how you describe it, the British author/comedian/actor will star in six half-hour installments airing on FX in the spring of 2012.

“We”re very excited to add Russell Brand”s bracingly funny, original, and honest voice to the FX comedy line-up,” states FX’s EVP of Original Programming Nick Grad. “We look forward to supporting Russell and his partner Troy Miller”s ambition to strip down the hosted comedy format to its most fundamental elements and to create something daring and unfiltered for the FX audience.”

FX explains that the specials will be shot in front of a live audience and will feature Brand’s “unvarnished, unfiltered take on current events, politics and pop culture.” There will be an audience interaction component of some sort, but FX doesn’t elaborate.

“I am so excited I’m on the point of climax, in fact I will put the “O” into FX, which spells FOX, which is actually the channel’s real name,” states Brand Brand. “That’s the only thing that worries me about all this to be honest. At least I’ll be able to have a Christmas drink with Bill O’Reilly.”

Brand, author of “My Booky Wook” and its sequel, has traversed the United Kingdom with live shows like “Shame” and “Only Joking” and brought his act Stateside for the 2009 tour “Scandalous.” On the big screen, you may or may not have seen Brand in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Arthur” and “The Tempest.”

The currently untitled FX program will be the first TV deal for Branded Films and will be executive produced by Brand, Nik Linnen and series director Troy Miller.

In its current regime, FX has ventured into late night with the first season of “Louie,” which aired in the 11 p.m. slot. Past FX late night entries have included the legendary “The Orlando Jones Show.”