FX snags Kelsey Grammer, Martin Lawrence buddy comedy

Just because Charlie Sheen’s “Anger Management” is imploding isn’t stopping FX from moving forward with another 10/90 sitcom deal, this one featuring Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence.

FX announced the series pickup on Wednesday (June 19) afternoon.

The untitled project features Lawrence and Grammer as two Chicago attorneys from very different backgrounds who meet on the worst day of their life. Per FX, “they develop a partnership and friendship, forcing each other to find the balance between the ethical and the unscrupulous in both their professional and personal lives.”

“With the merging of two comedic geniuses, as well as two legendary showrunners, we couldn”t have a stronger team on board for this show and can”t wait to get to work,” blurbs FX Networks President of Program Strategy and COO Chuc Saftler. “We”re also thrilled to be continuing our relationship with the pros at Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury.”

As with “Anger Management” and FX’s upcoming George Lopez sitcom, this Debmar-Mercury production has been ordered for 10 episodes and, assuming the comedy reaches a certain ratings threshold, a 90-episode order will be immediately triggered. FX is currently dealing with the downside of that deal on “Anger Management,” which met the ratings threshold, got its back-90 and has seen its ratings plummet amidst behind-the-scenes problems that recently led to Selma Blair’s departure from the show.

“:Pair two great actors and comedy legends with the executive producing team behind some of the most memorable sitcoms ever, mix in the outstanding team at FX and you have all of the ingredients for another TV classic,” state Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. “Our 10/90 model is all about delivering brand names and concepts that will grab viewers instantly, having incredible creative auspices and a very supportive network. This sitcom surpasses our criteria on virtually every level.”

Grammer and Lawrence will both serve as executive producers on the comedy along with creators Bob Boyett and Robert Horn, plus Brian Sher, Stella Bulochnikov, Michael Green and Sam Maydew.

For now, both stars sound pleased.

“I am excited to be returning to TV and to be working with Kelsey,” states Lawrence, who had a CBS comedy that didn’t go to series two years ago. “We have a great time together so I am looking forward to making a good show with a lot of laughs.”

Adds “Boss” and “Hank” star Grammer, “Martin is arguably one of the funniest men alive and after some success in drama I thought it might be time to try my hand at comedy. I am thrilled to have this extraordinary team show me the ropes. All kidding aside, I don’t think a better bunch of talent exists; I am honored and blessed.”

FX didn’t announce a production schedule or premiere date for the Lionsgate TV production.