FX will play in ‘The League’ for a third season

FX has officially picked up a third season of the improvisation-heavy fantasy football comedy “The League.”

The pick-up comes on the heels of a second season where “The League” averaged 1.4 million total viewers and 1.1 million viewers among adults 18-49, making small increases over the show’s first season averages.

“The League” ended its second season back in December and negotiations had been underway for some time, with FX President John Landgraf going so far as to virtually guarantee (but not announce) a renewal at the Television Critics Association press tour last month.

“We’re thrilled to be doing a third season with our amazing cast and the most audacious network around,” state series creators Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer. “FX truly is like the parents we wish we had growing up – every time we say something naughty they reward us.”

Adds Nick Grad, FX’s Executive Vice President of Original Programming, “We”re pleased to announce the third season pickup of The League, and are fired up to continue our partnership with Jackie and Jeff Schaffer and the ensemble cast. We love the show, and the reaction the cast received across the country during their recent comedy tour is a sign the show is really building momentum.”

Set against the backdrop of a weirdly shallow, but bizarrely competitive eight-team fantasy football league, “The League” stars Mark Duplass, Stephen Rannazzisi, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Katie Aselton and Jon Lajoie.

FX has ordered 13 episodes for the third season of “The League,” though no return date was announced.