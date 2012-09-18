FX’s renews ‘Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell’

FX has ordered what the network is calling a second cycle for “Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell,” renewing the late-night comedy show after only five airings.

The finale for the first cycle of “Totally Biased” will air on Thursday, September 20 at 11 p.m. Don’t expect a cliffhanger.

The show will return on Thursday, October 11 at 11:30 p.m. in a new hour-long block airing after the return of the heavily reconceived “BrandX with Russell Brand.” This order is for seven additional half-hour installments.

“What we”ve seen through five shows only reinforces our belief that Kamau is one of the sharpest, smartest and funniest young comedians in the business,” blurbs FX EVP of Original Programming Nick Grad. “He brings an interesting perspective to late-night TV and has proven to be very comfortable in this format. That, coupled with the experience that Chris Rock and Chuck Skylar bring to the show, makes this order an easy decision.”

Adds executive producer Rock, “I’m very excited and looking forward to working with the good people at FX. Please don’t tell Rupert Murdoch.”

October 11 will also be premiere night for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League.”