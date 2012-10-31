FX’s ‘Wilfred’ gets a third season, new showrunners

It may have taken a little longer than expected, but “Wilfred” has been picked up for a third season on FX.

Over a month after the second season concluded and three months after FX President John Landgraf told reporters that “Wilfred” had “a many-year future on the network,” but that there were some “deal issues to work out,” the network picked up 13 more episodes to begin production next spring.

“Wilfred” is expected to return to FX in June of 2013, though it will be without its comedy running mate “Louie,” which will take 2013 off. The Elijah Wood/Jason Gann comedy will also have a slightly different look behind-the-scenes.

As part of the renewal announcement, FX revealed that Reed Agnew and Eli Jorne, writer-producers for the first two seasons, will be elevated to showrunners for the third season, while David Zuckerman will remain on-board as executive producer.

“As John (Landgraf) said at the summer TCA, it was only a matter of time before we picked up the show, we just had to work some things out,” blurbed FX’s EVP for Original Programming Nick Grad, acknowledging the slight renewal delay. “David Zuckerman has done an amazing job adapting and reconceiving Wilfred for FX. It was his decision to step down from the Showrunner’s post, but we’re very happy he is going to stay involved with the show. Both we and David have great faith in the ability of Reed and Eli to seamlessly step up and take over the reins. I have no doubt they’ll do a great job.”

The second season of “Wilfred” averaged 2.63 million viewers, including 1.71 million viewers among adults 18-49 in its first-run airings.