FXX orders Jay Baruchel comedy ‘Man Seeking Woman’ to series

Another day, another comedy pickup for the FX/FXX family.

Just two days after Denis Leary's “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” earned a 10-episode series pickup, FXX has done the same for the Jay Baruchel vehicle “Man Seeking Woman.”

The 10-episode run of “Man Seeking Woman” will premiere on FXX in 2015. [“Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” will premiere on FX in 2015.]

Based on Simon Rich's short story collection “The Last Girlfriend On Earth,” the comedy features “Undeclared” star Baruchel as Josh Greenberg, a “naive romantic on a desperate quest for love.”

The series also stars Eric Andre, Britt Lower and Maya Erskine.

“I”m incredibly grateful to Jon Krisel, Jay Baruchel and Broadway Video for bringing my book to life,” Rich blurbs. “Most of all, I”m thankful to John Landgraf and his team at FXX, who believed in us from the start and gave us great advice at every turn.”

Adds Nick Grad, one of the Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, “Simon Rich has delivered a wholly original, hilarious and fantastical view of single life that features an incredible performance from Jay Baruchel. We feel this is the perfect fit for FXX and are thrilled to pick up the show.”

We'll avoid deconstructing the “perfect fit for FXX” comment, since it's unclear what, exactly, it means to be a perfect fit for FXX.

The network is currently running the final season of “Wilfred” and has new seasons of “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League” on the horizon.

As I mentioned on Monday, FX and FXX continue to have a jam-packed comedy slate. “Married” and “You're the Worst” both premiere on FX this month, while the Billy Crystal/Josh Gad offering “The Comedians” is coming next spring. While FXX's Untitled Tracy Morgan Comedy is on hold while the “30 Rock” star recovers from his recent accident, it also remains on the network's future slate.

The development front still includes an untitled comedy starring Zach Galifianakis and produced by Louis C.K., the Charlie Kaufman-created “How and Why,” with John Hawkes, Michael Cera and Sally Hawkins, plus the animated “Bigfoot” from Seth Rogen.

Are you intrigued by “Man Seeking Woman?