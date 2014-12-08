2015 Is Ruined: ‘The League’s’ seventh and final season will air next fall

It's time to say goodbye to “The League”…almost.

The popular FXX comedy will be airing its seventh and final season next fall, the network announced today.

“Our gang can burn a beach house like Calvin Johnson on a secondary but I shudder to think what they”ll do in the final battle for the Shiva,” said FX President of Original Programming Nick Grad in a statement. “The real studs here are the fans who have remained so loyal to the show over the years, including the move to FXX, and for them we are going out on top.”

“We are incredibly excited to work with our amazing cast for another season, especially because I can now announce that I finally won the fantasy football league that we play in with them,” added co-creator Jeff Schaffer.

And from Jeff's co-creator/wife Jackie Schaffer: “Whatever, I”ve won it twice. Most players in the NFL don't make it seven seasons, and most TV shows even less so. We want to thank FX Networks and all our Eskimo Brothers and Sisters – NFL teams would be lucky to have fans as diehard as ours.”

Starring Stephen Rannazzisi, Katie Aselton, Mark Duplass, Jon Lajoie, Paul Scheer and Nick Kroll, “The League” centers on a group of friends who participate in a fantasy football league together. The final season will consist of 13 episodes.

Watch the official announcement video below.

