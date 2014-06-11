‘Gambit’ star Channing Tatum is brushing up on his Cajun accent for the ‘X-Men’ movie

(CBR) There”s still no official word that Channing Tatum will play Gambit in Fox”s X-Men franchise, but it certainly sounds like conversations between the studio and the actor are far along.

Speaking with Latino Review, the actor once again reiterated his interest in Gambit, saying he”s “super-hyped” to play the character. But from his perspective, getting into Gambit”s card-charging skin won”t be an easy feat, especially where dialogue is concerned.

“He”s got a serious Cajun accent,” he said. “I don”t know if you”ve heard a Cajun accent before, but we”re going to have to have subtitles sometimes. He has almost a Jedi mind trick thing, that I want to try and put in – because he speaks Patois, and so I”m going to have to learn Patois. It”s going to be very hard. But we”ll see.”

Previously, Tatum said he wants to pursue a “Gambit” standalone movie before tying the character into the proper “X-Men” films; however, other reports indicate he will factor into “X-Men: Apocalypse,” due in theaters on May 27, 2016.