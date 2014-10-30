‘Game of Thrones’ cast score big paydays to sign through season 7

The stars of HBO's smash series “Game of Thrones” are used to jockeying for power in Westeros, and now they'll be among the highest-paid performers on cable in the real world.

The hit show's main stars were only signed on for six seasons, and they've gone through a major contract renegotiation with HBO, including pay raises and an option for season 7.

The raises were decided through a “tier system,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Such “A” tier stars as Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) will receive the biggest raises. According to a Deadline report, these folks will soon be making $300,000 per episode.

Meanwhile, those in the “B” tier — including Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — will get smaller pay increases, while the rest of the cast will receive still smaller raises. Feel free to argue about who belongs in which tier in the comments section.

Season 5 and 6 were ordered up in April, and while it hasn't officially been greenlit, it's more than likely that “Thrones” will get a seventh season.

The news is adding some fuel to the rumors that the show will call it a day at the end of season 7.