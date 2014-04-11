‘Game Of Thrones’ creators tapped for ‘Dirty White Boys’

(CBR) David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are breaking away from Westeros, and breaking out of prison.

The “Game of Thrones” creators and show-runners have set up a deal with 20th Century Fox to write, direct and produce “Dirty White Boys”, based on the novel written by Stephen Hunter. It centers on three escaped convicts and the lawmen trying to track them down. The book was published in 1995.

“We started writing “Game of Thrones” in 2006,” Benioff told Deadline, “and this book could not be more different, a contemporary thriller, but the characters are so well drawn that you become attached to them, good or bad, and you want to follow them.”

Of course, it”s worth wondering when Benioff and Weiss will have time to make “Dirty White Boys”, considering that “Thrones” has been renewed through season six, and the pair are signed on to remain as show runners. Will HBO allow Benioff and Weiss some kind of hiatus to make their movie in between seasons? Such a move would certainly help George R.R. Martin finish writing his novel series before the TV show catches up with him – a possibility that gets likelier and likelier with every passing day.