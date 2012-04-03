‘Game of Thrones’ draws series high ratings for Season 2 launch

Nearly 10 months of anticipation, plus ample Emmy and Golden Globe love, plus an HBO record-breaking DVD launched culminated in series high ratings for Sunday (April 1) night’s second season premiere of “Game of Thrones.”

The critically acclaimed “Game of Thrones” return drew 3.9 million viewers in its 9 p.m. Sunday airing, making it the week’s most watched scripted cable series. Adding in the night’s three additional plays, the gross premiere night audience for “Game of Thrones” rises to 6.3 million viewers.

“Game of Thrones” was up by 74 percent over last April’s series premiere, 53 percent over its Season 1 averages and 27 percent over last June’s finale.

Those numbers far outshine the 1.8 million viewers averaged by Sunday’s season season return of “The Killing” on AMC.

With “Game of Thrones” continuing to expand from niche success to breakout hit for HBO, can a Season 3 (or Season 3 and 4 as some have speculated) renewal be far behind?

