‘Game of Thrones’’ Emilia Clarke will listen to the ‘Voice From the Stone’

06.18.14

(CBR) The Mother of Dragons is coming to Italy.

Emilia Clarke is set to star in “Voice From the Stone,” a new supernatural thriller set in Tuscany in the 1950s. Eric D. Howell is directing from a script by Andrew Shaw, who adapted Silvio Raffo”s Italian novel “La Voce Della Pietra.”

According to TheWrap, Voice From the Stone” is a haunting tale focusing on “a nurse (Clarke) who helps a boy deal with the trauma of his mother”s sudden death. As she works with the troubled child, she becomes ensnared by a malevolent force inside the family”s castle.”

Production begins in November in Italy.

