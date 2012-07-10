‘Game of Thrones’ gets 3 stunning Mondo posters just in time for Comic-Con

“Game of Thrones” has gone Mondo.

Just in time for Comic-Con, three new “screen-printed” Mondo posters for the HBO fantasy series have been revealed. Each one has been painted by a different artist, and all three will go on sale at Booth #437 located in the San Diego Convention Center (you can download a map here). More than 15 other brand-new Mondo prints as well as past favorites will also be available for purchase.

According to a press release put out by the company: “Like last year, Mondo won’t be releasing info on the new release times or title of the poster until it actually goes on sale at the booth.” That said, you can at least see which day of the festival each of the “Game of Thrones” posters will go on sale, as I’ve listed those alongside each image in the gallery below. Actual sale times will be announced later (you can follow @mondonews on Twitter for up-to-date information on when).

Check out all three posters below and let us know what you think!

San Diego Comic-Con runs from Wednesday, July 11 (preview night)-Sunday, July 15.

