‘Game of Thrones” Gwendoline Christie stepping in for Lily Rabe in ‘Hunger Games’

The Maid of Tarth is heading to Panem.

Put in a slightly more straightforward manner, there is news from Deadline today that actress Gwendoline Christie is replacing Lily Rabe in the “Hunger Games.” Rabe, who was scheduled to play Commander Lyme has had to drop out due to previous commitments.

The reports do not make it clear if Rabe will still appear in the first “Mockingjay” film, which is due in theaters this year, or if she will be replaced in both parts one and two. Rabe will be on the stage this summer in “Much Ado About Nothing” in New York City”s annual Shakespeare in the Park, and apparently it is that commitment which has forced her out of at least one “Hunger Games” film.

Gwendoline Christie is returning to television screens this Sunday night as Brienne of Tarth, a warrior sometimes known as the Maid of Tarth, on HBO”s “Game of Thrones.” Her new role in the “Hunger Games” franchise will represent her largest big screen role to date.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” will be in theaters on November 21, 2014, and “Part 2” will follow on November 20, 2015.