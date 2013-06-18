Watch: This Jon Snow 80s training montage is so eye of the direwolf

#Jon Snow #Game of Thrones
06.18.13 5 years ago

“Risin’ up, back at the wall
Did my time, took my chances
Went the distance now I’m back to the brawl
Just a man and his will to survive

So many times it happens too fast
You trade your passion for glory
Don’t lose your grip on the dreams of the past
You must fight just to keep them alive

It’s the eye of the direwolf, it’s the thrill of the fight
Risin’ up to the challenge of our nothing rhymes with ‘direwolf’
And the last known survivor stalks his prey in the night
And he’s watchin’ us all with the eye of the direwolf”

This Jon Snow training montage is exhausting.

