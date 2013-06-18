Watch: This Jon Snow 80s training montage is so eye of the direwolf

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Risin’ up, back at the wall

Did my time, took my chances

Went the distance now I’m back to the brawl

Just a man and his will to survive

So many times it happens too fast

You trade your passion for glory

Don’t lose your grip on the dreams of the past

You must fight just to keep them alive

It’s the eye of the direwolf, it’s the thrill of the fight

Risin’ up to the challenge of our nothing rhymes with ‘direwolf’

And the last known survivor stalks his prey in the night

And he’s watchin’ us all with the eye of the direwolf”

This Jon Snow training montage is exhausting.