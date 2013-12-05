‘Game of Thrones” Kit Harington faces down a volcano in explosive ‘Pompeii’ trailer

12.05.13

(CBR) Ancient Pompeii rises from the ashes, if only briefly – spoiler alert: Mount Vesuvius erupts! – in the new full-length trailer for Paul W.S. Anderson”s historical action epic.

In the film, “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington plays a slave turned gladiator in 79 AD who attempts to save his true love (Emily Browning) from marrying a corrupt senator (Kiefer Sutherland), even as the mighty volcano threatens to destroy the city.

Opening Feb. 21, “Pompeii” also stars Carrie-Ann Moss, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Paz Vega.

