‘Game of Thrones’ nesting doll turns a bloody conflict into an adorable gift

If you”ve ever wanted a custom set of Russian nesting dolls paying homage to your favorite geeky show, Bobo Babushka has got you covered. Their latest effort commemorates the return of HBO”s “Game of Thrones” with a set of dolls heavy on the Stark family.

Irene, the woman behind BoBo Babushka, created this particular set as a birthday present. All told it took her five days to complete.

From largest to smallest, the set includes Ned Stark, Catelyn Stark, Robb Stark, Arya Stark, Hodor, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Khal Drogo, Daenerys Targaryen, and The Hound.

The little details are what make the set. For example, turn Hodor around and you see Bran Stark hitching a ride.

And Dany is sporting a dragon accessory that looks suspiciously like Rhaegal. Man, Drogon is not going to be happy.

If you”d like to see more of Irene”s custom nesting dolls, check out her Etsy shop, BoBo BaBushka for everything from “The Addams Family” to “Breaking Bad.”