Peter Dinklage set to become bounty hunter in ‘The Thicket’

09.22.14 4 years ago

Peter Dinklage has a new project, and it will take him all the way from Westeros to East Texas.  Dinklage, who is perhaps best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” has signed on to star in and produce “The Thicket,” based on Joe Lansdale's book.

A crime drama which takes place in the early 20th Century, the film “follows the story of Jack, an innocent young man, who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister after she has been kidnapped by a violent killer, Cut Throat Bill, and his gang.”  Dinklage will be starring as a bounty hunter named Shorty, who helps Jack in his quest.  Jack is further aided by a “grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave, and a street-smart prostitute.”

Speaking of the project, Dinklage says that the book is “Completely original.”  He further states, “The characters and the world they inhabit jumped from the pages for me in such a cinematic way.”

The film is also being produced by Gianni Nunnari (“Se7ven,” “The Departed”) and his company, Hollywood Gang.   There are no further specifics about the project and when we might see it on the big screen, but development has begun. 

