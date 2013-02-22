First ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 trailer offers dragons and revenge

02.23.13 6 years ago 12 Comments
After many a cryptic teaser and some still photos, HBO has finally released the first full trailer for “Game of Thrones” Season 3.
Set to chilling effect over Ms Mr’s “Bones,” the trailer features all of your favorite returning characters, plus some growing dragons and a few glimpses of new characters like Ciaran Hinds’ Mance Rayder. 
And it includes a few ominous words like the observation that, “Death is coming for everyone and everything, the darkness that will swallow the dawn.”
The trailer premiered during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Friday (February 22) night.
But enough blather from us. “Game of Thrones” is back on Sunday, March 31.
Here’s the trailer:

