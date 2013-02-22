First ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 trailer offers dragons and revenge

After many a cryptic teaser and some still photos, HBO has finally released the first full trailer for “Game of Thrones” Season 3.
Set to chilling effect over Ms Mr’s “Bones,” the trailer features all of your favorite returning characters, plus some growing dragons and a few glimpses of new characters like Ciaran Hinds’ Mance Rayder.
And it includes a few ominous words like the observation that, “Death is coming for everyone and everything, the darkness that will swallow the dawn.”
The trailer premiered during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Friday (February 22) night.
But enough blather from us. “Game of Thrones” is back on Sunday, March 31.
Here’s the trailer:
I won’t speculate on the scenes in the trailer since it might be spoilery but dang… I cannot wait for the most entertaining drama on tv to return.
Zach – Thanks for remaining discrete! There are definitely some good moments hinted at in that trailer, though… Whee!
-Daniel
I have read the books… I know what is coming… and if this isn’t the greatest season in television history, then the show runners will have screwed up what I call the best written fantasy book of all time (book 3 being split into 2-seasons means seasons 3 and 4 could arguably tie for best seasons of television ever).
Everybody knows what is coming: Winter is coming.
Yes! Yes! Yes!
[i.imgur.com]
I want to watch, but I don’t want to spoil myself. I know this season is going to be crazy. So many scenes from the book to look forward to (and some to dread).
Dan, have you read beyond the 3rd book?
Sareeta – Yup. Read the fourth book as well, though I confess I’ve already forgotten a lot of it. I’ll get to the fifth book… Someday! It’s on my shelf and stuff…
Daniel
I think forgetting a lot of the fourth book is normal, it’s the weakest of the series so far. Really need to get around tot he fifth though, it’s quite good.
Zach – I’ll get there. I made the “mistake” of starting to read “Les Miserables,” unedited. So… that’s gonna take me around six months. But when I finish that, the world will open up to me, I’ll sure…
-Daniel
I liked the fourth book, but think it was a terrible idea to split the characters, since two of my favorites were postponed to the next book. The fifth is good but not sure the long wait was justified.
AFFC is the second best of the books. It’s not as balls the wall as GoT or aSoS, but thematically it’s super strong. There’s one particular bit part that I adore and hope we see in its entirety in… two years.
