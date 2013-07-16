‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 director’s list revealed – are your favorites back?

No, the “Red Wedding” guy is not coming back.

In advance of “Game of Thrones'” big panel at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con (set to take place on Friday at 2:50-3:45 in Hall H), the director’s list for Season 4 has been revealed over at EW, and while the name of David Nutter (who directed the infamous Season 3 episode) doesn’t appear, a slew of other helmers are set to return including Neil Marshall (who helmed the “Battle of Blackwater” episode in Season 2), Michelle MacLaren (“Second Sons,” “The Bear and the Maiden Fair”), Alex Graves (“Kissed By Fire,” “And Now His Watch Has Ended”) and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Check out the full list below.

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 director’s lineup:

Episode 1: David Benioff & D.B. Weiss
Episodes 2, 3, 8, 10: Alex Graves
Episodes 4, 5: Michelle MacLaren
Episodes 6, 7: Alik Sakharov
Episodes 9: Neil Marshall

What do you think of the list, “GoT” super-fans? Let us know in the comments.
 

