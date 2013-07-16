‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 director’s list revealed – are your favorites back?

No, the “Red Wedding” guy is not coming back.
In advance of “Game of Thrones'” big panel at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con (set to take place on Friday at 2:50-3:45 in Hall H), the director’s list for Season 4 has been revealed over at EW, and while the name of David Nutter (who directed the infamous Season 3 episode) doesn’t appear, a slew of other helmers are set to return including Neil Marshall (who helmed the “Battle of Blackwater” episode in Season 2), Michelle MacLaren (“Second Sons,” “The Bear and the Maiden Fair”), Alex Graves (“Kissed By Fire,” “And Now His Watch Has Ended”) and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Check out the full list below.
“Game of Thrones” Season 4 director’s lineup:
Episode 1: David Benioff & D.B. Weiss
Episodes 2, 3, 8, 10: Alex Graves
Episodes 4, 5: Michelle MacLaren
Episodes 6, 7: Alik Sakharov
Episodes 9: Neil Marshall
What do you think of the list, “GoT” super-fans? Let us know in the comments.
very very glad to see Neil Marshall back in the mix. “Blackwater” is a high point in cinematic tv history, as well as for the show, so it’s nice knowing he’s taking care of the penultimate for season 4.
Well, for me the best GoT director is really Alan Taylor, but his absence is expected since he’s filming Thor.
Whenever HBO releases Game of Thrones information it saddens me that we only get 10 episodes a season. This despite the fact they give crap like Xxxx Xxxxx and Xxxxx 12 episode seasons. I know it’s expensive and all but it’s now their signature show and one of only a few reasons I subscribe.