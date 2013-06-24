‘Game of Thrones’ Season Three DVD release date announced

#Game of Thrones
06.24.13 5 years ago
Winter is coming and so is the third season of “Game of Thrones” on Blu-ray and DVD. HBO announced today that the season will be available on February 18, 2014 with Best Buy getting a special packaging art, just as it has for the first two seasons.
The traditional (non-Best Buy) boxed set will feature a dragon shadow image as has already been seen associated with the third season release on various retailers (like Amazon) for an extended period. The Best Buy version will be voted on via social media poll.
Polling for the Best Buy version will begin today, June 24th, on both the “Game of Thrones” and Best Buy Facebook pages. Votes will be tallied in real time and the polls will close on July 21st. The exclusive packaging will be available for pre-order on August 2nd.  The choices are various house sigils and character poster art.
Where do you come down? Dragons, sigils, or the faces of your favorite characters?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGame of Thrones season three

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP