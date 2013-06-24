‘Game of Thrones’ Season Three DVD release date announced

Winter is coming and so is the third season of “Game of Thrones” on Blu-ray and DVD. HBO announced today that the season will be available on February 18, 2014 with Best Buy getting a special packaging art, just as it has for the first two seasons.

The traditional (non-Best Buy) boxed set will feature a dragon shadow image as has already been seen associated with the third season release on various retailers (like Amazon) for an extended period. The Best Buy version will be voted on via social media poll.

Polling for the Best Buy version will begin today, June 24th, on both the “Game of Thrones” and Best Buy Facebook pages. Votes will be tallied in real time and the polls will close on July 21st. The exclusive packaging will be available for pre-order on August 2nd. The choices are various house sigils and character poster art.

Where do you come down? Dragons, sigils, or the faces of your favorite characters?