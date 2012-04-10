‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey adding voice to animated ‘Grimm Fairy Tales’

Lena Headey is going from HBO’s adult fantasy show “Game of Thrones” to the kid-friendly fantasy of the upcoming animated series “Grimm Fairy Tales.”

The actress will provide the voice of the lead character, Sela Mathers. “Grimm” is based on Zenescope Entertainment”s comic book series of the same name. Zenescope has teamed with Titmouse Animation Studio and director Jon Schnepp (“Metalocalypse”) and are seeking funding through popular website Kickstarter.

Briana Evigan (“Step Up 2 the Streets”) is also part of the voice cast.

“We set the goal of the animated series at 175K because we wanted to give our fans and those supporting the Kickstarter a high-quality product.” Explains Zenescope Marketing Manager Stephen Haberman “We”re hiring Titmouse, one of the premiere animation studios in the world, to handle the animation. We have Jon Shnepp directing and now with Lena and Briana joining the project, we”re able to take it to another level.”

“Crowd-funding can be a powerful tool. We”ve seen some really projects find funding through Kickstarter and it”s a game changer.” Said Zenescope”s Editor-in-Chief, Ralph Tedesco “It gives us a chance to make this series the way our fans want to see it be made. We”re about a third of the way there with funding and hopefully now with the all of the talent we”ve brought on board fans will see that this can be an amazing project to back.”

Headey was also seen on “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and in “300.”