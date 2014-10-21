‘Game of Thrones’ star Natalie Dormer to enter ‘The Forest’ for David S. Goyer

“Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer is prepared to enter some dark places in the upcoming “The Forest.”

Dormer — who will soon be seen in the “The Hunger Games” Mockingjay Part 1″ — will star in the he supernatural thriller, with Jason Zada directing from a script by Sarah Cornwell and Nick Antosca.

“The Forest” in question is the seemingly haunted Aokigahara forest at the base of Mt. Fuji, outside of Tokyo. There, a young American woman (Dormer) begins a desperate search for her missing twin sister.

The story idea was originally hatched by “Man of Steel” and “Dark Knight Rises” producer David S. Goyer.

Lava Bear Films is producing the film along with Goyer under his Phantom Four banner, while Focus Features will distribute in North America.

“The Forest” will be released January 8, 2016.