‘Game of Thrones’ star Natalie Dormer to enter ‘The Forest’ for David S. Goyer

#Game of Thrones
10.21.14 4 years ago

“Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer is prepared to enter some dark places in the upcoming  “The Forest.”

Dormer — who will soon be seen in the “The Hunger Games” Mockingjay Part 1″ — will star in the he supernatural thriller, with Jason Zada directing from a script by Sarah Cornwell and Nick Antosca.

“The Forest” in question is the seemingly haunted Aokigahara forest at the base of Mt. Fuji, outside of Tokyo. There, a young American woman (Dormer) begins a desperate search for her missing twin sister.

The story idea was originally hatched by “Man of Steel” and “Dark Knight Rises” producer David S. Goyer.  

Lava Bear Films is producing the film along with Goyer under his Phantom Four banner, while Focus Features will distribute in North America.

“The Forest” will be released January 8, 2016.  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSDAVID S. GOYERgame of thronesJason ZadaNatalie DormerThe Forest

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP