“Game of Thrones” stars to get huge raises for Season 7

By Season 7, the “GoT” cast will be among the highest paid on cable TV, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that the cast will be paid via a tier system, with the “A” tier including Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey. The “B” tier includes Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Natalie Dormer. UPDATE: The main stars are expected to earn close to $300,000 an episode.

“Sons of Anarchy” is taking over “Conan”

The Nov. 11 episode will feature series creator Kurt Sutter, along with Charlie Hunnam, Tommy Flanagan, Jimmy Smits, Drea de Matteo, Mark Boone Junior and more cast members to be named later.

Ellen launches “Ellentube”

Ellen DeGeneres' new video web site will allow users to upload “hilarious and family-friendly videos” that has to be cleared by Ellen”s staff before appearing on the site.

ABC News takes over “The View”

ABC Daytime execs are losing control of their signature show. ABC News will put “The View” in its non-fiction branch of programming.

AMC picks up limited series “The Night Manager” starring Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston

The John le Carre series, about a soldier-turned-hotel manager, marks Laurie”s first TV role since “House.”

New “Peter Pan Live!” promo goes behind the scenes

Check out Allison Williams and Christopher Walken on a “boat.”

Letterman helps rescue Jim Carrey from a claw machine

Carrey got in “The Late Show” claw machine in pursuit of an Oscar.

World Series ends on a high note

Game 7 delivered the best non-NFL ratings since Game 7 of the 2011 World Series.

See Jerry Seinfeld”s new “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” trailer

Fred Armisen, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Colleen Ballinger, Bill Burr and Ali Wentworth are this season”s guests.

Paul Reubens confirms to Jimmy Fallon his Pee-wee Herman movie plans

Reubens confirmed a Judd Apatow-directed film is moving forward.

Diane Neal goes from “NCIS” to “NCIS: New Orleans”

She”s taking her Agent Borin character to the “NCIS” spinoff.

Here”s your 1st look at “Portlandia” Season 5

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are goths in a funeral parlor.

Jeff Probst explains “Survivor”s” rice trade

“Having a tribe eat through or lose their entire staple of rice is one of the greatest gifts the reality gods can bestow upon a show like ‘Survivor” because it creates story,” he says. “Big story.”

Hulu orders Jason Reitman”s “Casual”

The comedy follows a dysfunction family with two grown children living together who coach each other on dating.