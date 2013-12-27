‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ among most-pirated TV shows of 2013

(CBR) “Game of Thrones” will most likely rack up a lot of high marks when it comes to “best of 2013″ TV lists, but they earned another superlative this year as well: most pirated show on television.

TorrentFreak compiled its list of the 10 most pirated shows of 2013, and HBO”s “Game of Thrones” topped the list with 5.9 million downloads, a figure that actually exceeds the estimated 5.5 million people who watch the hit fantasy drama on television. AMC”s “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead” trail behind with an estimated 4.2 million and 3.6 million downloads respectively.

The Top 10 is filled out by “The Big Bang Theory,” “Dexter,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Suits,” “Homeland,” “Vikings” and “Arrow.” “Dexter” and “Homeland” were the only other shows whose download numbers were higher than the estimated TV viewers.