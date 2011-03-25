‘Game of Thrones,’ Tom Colicchio combine for food truck promo

We don’t usually dedicate too much time to promotional campaigns for new shows, but this one seems genuinely cool:

HBO has enlisted kitchen wizard and “Top Chef” favorite Tom Colicchio to spearhead branded “Game of Thrones” food trucks which will roam the streets of Los Angeles and New York City serving free food inspired by the “taste experience of the Seven Kingdoms.”

What does that actually mean? Apparently Colicchio will page homage to the various “Game of Thrones” banquets with roasted rabbit, spice roasted duck and venison.

But supplies will be limited. Only 300 servings will be available each day, as the “Game of Thrones” food trucks navigate New York City from March 28 through April 1 and Los Angeles from April 4 through April 8. It’ll be first come, first served and if you want to find out about the times and locations for the trucks, you’re going to have to follow “Game of Thrones” either on Facebook or Twitter

“Game of Thrones,” based on George R.R. Martin’s “Song of Ice and Fire” novel series, premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 17.

Check out Colicchio’s spectacularly geeky explanation of how he crafted the “Game of Thrones” menu: