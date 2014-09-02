‘Game of Thrones’ vet Miltos Yerolemou bringing sword skills to ‘Star Wars’

#Star Wars #Game of Thrones
and 09.02.14 4 years ago

(CBR) J.J. Abrams has recruited another “Game of Thrones” alum for “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

BBC News reports that Miltos Yerolemou, who played master sword-fighter Syrio Forel on the HBO fantasy series, has signed on to play an undisclosed, though supposedly small, role in the upcoming film.

Presumably, Yerolemou was hired for his sword-fighting skills and will put them on display with the use of a lightsaber, but nothing has been announced. He joins fellow “GOT” cast member Gwendoline Christie on the film.

Production on the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel resumed last week after going on hiatus, allowing Harrison Ford to heal from a broken leg suffered on-set.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars#Game of Thrones
TAGSEpisode VIIgame of thronesJJ ABRAMSMiltos YerolemouStar WarsSyrio Forel

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP