‘Game of Thrones’ vet Miltos Yerolemou bringing sword skills to ‘Star Wars’

(CBR) J.J. Abrams has recruited another “Game of Thrones” alum for “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

BBC News reports that Miltos Yerolemou, who played master sword-fighter Syrio Forel on the HBO fantasy series, has signed on to play an undisclosed, though supposedly small, role in the upcoming film.

Presumably, Yerolemou was hired for his sword-fighting skills and will put them on display with the use of a lightsaber, but nothing has been announced. He joins fellow “GOT” cast member Gwendoline Christie on the film.

Production on the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel resumed last week after going on hiatus, allowing Harrison Ford to heal from a broken leg suffered on-set.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2015.