‘Game of Thrones’ vet to play Charles Manson on NBC’s ‘Aquarius’

06.21.14 4 years ago

Renly Baratheon didn't get much time on HBO's “Game of Thrones,” but actor Gethin Anthony  will get plenty of time to shine as infamous California cult leader Charles Manson in NBC's upcoming miniseries “Aquarius.”

Set in 1967, the 13-episode event series stars David Duchovny as LAPD Sgt. Sam Hodiak, who investigates Manson. “Aquarius” also stars Emma Dumont (“Bunheads”) as a Manson Family member and “Friday Night Lights” vet Grey Damon as Hodiak”s partner who goes undercover to infiltrate the cult, according to TVLine.

Duchovny is exec producing alongside writer John McNamara (“In Plain Sight”).

“Aquarius” will debut sometime in 2015.

