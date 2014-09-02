‘Gang Related’ canceled by FOX after one season

09.02.14 4 years ago

FOX's “Gang Related” won't be getting a second life.

The freshman drama created by Chris Morgan (“The Troop,” “Fast and Furious”) has been canceled by the network after a single season, according to Deadline. Originally slated for midseason, the show was ultimately aired during the summer where it garnered unimpressive ratings throughout its 13-episode run. Starring Ramon Rodriguez, Terry O'Quinn, RZA, Jay Hernandez and Sung Kang, “Gang Related” centered on the Gang Task Force of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Deadline reports that FOX at one point considered bringing the series back for a Summer 2015 run but ultimately decided against it. The final episode aired August 14.

Are you sad to see “Gang Related” go? Let us know in the comments.

