‘Gangnam Style’ star Psy promises next single will be in English

Psy’s “Gangnam Style” was the exception: a K-pop tune broke in America. And how. The mostly-Korean dance hit has made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and may still hit No. 1 — but the singer is saying that his next chart entry will be in English.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Psy said that he’s only just begun on the tune, and he feels the challenge of trying to live up to the “Gangnam” hype.

“The second single is going to be in English,” he said. “And the thing is, it’s too much pressure to overcome ‘Gangnam Style.’ It’s really hard… The problem is my music video is more popular than I am. That’s a big problem for me right now, so I’ve got to overcome my music video first.”

Part of what fuels that second single fire will be Psy’s recent signing with Scooter Braun, pop manager wunderkind behind Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen. The number of views on “Gangnam Style,” meanwhile, is now more than 405 million on YouTube.

Here: why don’t you just watch it again. And here is how FOX NFL ruined “Gangnam Style.”