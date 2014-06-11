Gareth Edwards’ mysterious ‘Star Wars’ spinoff will shoot in England

(CBR)

We tend not to think of major filming-location news coming from the Twitter accounts of British government officials, but even Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is getting in on the action these days. On Tuesday he sent out the following message:

“On set of Episode VII tonight, can announce another #StarWars film will be made in UK. A #LongTermEconomicPlan in a galaxy far far away”

In this case, the newly announced film is the first “Star Wars” spinoff, directed by Gareth Edwards (“Godzilla”) and written by Gary Whitta (“The Book of Eli,” “After Earth). It”s slated for a Dec. 16, 2016 release.

“Lucasfilm and Disney”s decision to shoot the Star Wars standalone movie in the U.K. is testament to the incredible talent in Britain,” Osborne said in a statement. “This will mean more jobs and more investment. It is great news for people working at Pinewood Studios, from the set designers to the carpenters.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” moved to England”s famous Pinewood Studios earlier this month and will be filming there for the foreseeable future.

With #StarWars director J.J Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathy Kennedy, talking to a key cast member.. pic.twitter.com/12sRtBbf8E – George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 10, 2014

(via Variety, Deadline)