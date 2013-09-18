Garrett Hedlund joins Angelina Jolie WWII film ‘Unbroken’

Garrett Hedlund is heading to P.O.W. camp.

The “On the Road” star has signed on for a role in the Angelina-Jolie directed WWII film “Unbroken,” which charts the harrowing journey of American Air Force pilot Lou Zamperini. After his plane crashed in the Pacific in 1943, Zamperini (played in the film by Jack O’Connell) survived for 47 days without food or water before washing ashore on a Japanese island, where he was kept as a prisoner of war for two years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hedlund will play Commander John Fitzgerald, one of Zamperini’s fellow P.O.W.s.

“Unbroken,” which is set to begin shooting next month, will be Jolie’s second narrative directorial effort after 2011’s “In the Land of Blood and Honey.” Joel and Ethan Coen penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, with earlier drafts written by both William Nicholson (“Les Miserables,” “Gladiator”) and Richard LaGravenese (“Behind the Candelabra,” “Beautiful Creatures”). The project is based on the best-selling 2010 book by Laura Hillenbrand.

Hedlund will next be seen in the Coen Bros.’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” opposite Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan and Justin Timberlake. Other upcoming projects for the actor include “Lullaby” co-starring Amy Adams and Jennifer Hudson and William Monahan’s “Mojave,” also featuring his “Llewyn Davis” co-star Isaac.

“Unbroken” is slated for release on December 25, 2014.

