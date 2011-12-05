Gary Oldman on investigating, and becoming, Lee Harvey Oswald in Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK’

Fifteen minutes really isn’t enough time with a guy like Gary Oldman. I’m sorry, not for me. Only a douche bag would complain about ANY time with Gary Oldman, of course. I’m aware of the navel-gazing. But someone that good, that many times out, and in that many different ways just kind of demands a laundry list of queries per film.
I didn’t get to do that. Fine, okay. The task at hand is discussing Oldman’s nuanced, awards-flirting performance in Tomas Alfredson’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” but I had to give myself some excuse to venture out. So I tried to tie it in.
The thing about Oldman — which I’ll get in to more in depth in my full interview later in the week — is how much he has stood out despite being a part of so many esteemed ensembles. The roll call of actors he’s worked with is massive, but just consider the casts of “State of Grace,” “JFK,” “True Romance,” “Basquiat,” “The Contender,” “Hannibal,” select entries in the “Harry Potter” franchise and Christopher Nolan’s successful Batman triolgy. And yet he’s always more of a cog in the wheel, whereas in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” he’s fronting such an ensemble.
One of those films mentioned above, “JFK,” is one of my absolute favorite movies of all time. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the film features perhaps some of the best film editing of all time and is a bewitching soak in the usually unexciting realm of the courtroom drama. It’s command over imagery is staggering, and its ensemble is historic.
Of COURSE Oldman was a part of it.
Oldman played Lee Harvey Oswald in the film, featured in flashback frequently and having a chunk of the film — a gem of a sequence that likely solidified a lot of the film editing accolades “JFK” received in late-1991 — dedicated to his character. So I thought it would make a nice sidebar:
Here’s what Oldman had to say about working on Oliver Stone’s film:
“It was unusual, memorable, working on that movie. I certainly think it’s one of Oliver’s best films. What he was doing with the medium, the way he was inter-cutting black and white and color and 35 and eight millimeter. We’d never really seen anything like that, to take all those formats and play with them so successfully. And he was really on his game. He was on fire when he was doing it.
“But there was very little of Oswald on the page. He basically gave me airline tickets, some per diem and a few contacts and said, ‘Go to New Orleans, go to Dallas, and find out who Oswald was.’ You became a detective. An investigator. And that was a great experience, just sucking up the history and the world.
“You’d meet someone who knew Oswald, and then you’d meet someone else who knew Oswald and he’d have another sort of side that he would tell you. And there were people that believed he was a patsy, they had never seen anything like that. They’d say, ‘That’s not the Oswald I knew.’ And then other people would say, ‘Oh, yeah, I believe he did it.’ I mean there were probably people I spoke to who said they knew him and didn’t, because they come out of the woodwork, you know? Suddenly he’s everybody’s fucking friend. But I thought it was a great way of working.”
Will Oldman’s performance as Lee Harvey Oswald make the cut in tomorrow’s installment of the lists: The Top 10 Gary Oldman performances? We’ll see.
Check back for that and be on the lookout for the full Batman-free Oldman interview later this week.
I’m guessing this post is a proactive way of making up for it not making the list.
Kris: Even with DiCaprio’s stock sinking in the category, I still have major fears that Oldman is once again going to be entirely looked over by the Academy for his work in “Tinker, Tailor”. I find it astounding that in a career that has displayed as much versatility and pure talent as Oldman’s has, that there isn’t a single nomination to show for any of it. I don’t believe that an Oscar nomination is needed to valdate Oldman’s place as one of the best actors of his generation, but it’s the kind of thing that would demonstrate that his talents are appreciated, where so often they don’t feel like they are. He’s never been given the opportunity to have a true leading man career that he so greatly deserves, but has consistently risen to the occasion when the occasional lead role comes to him.
This is the case with “Tinker, Tailor”, and it’s the perfect role at the perfect moment for him to finally get due recognition. The biggest concern I have for his nomination likelihood is that as guys like Fassbender and Pitt gain in stock, Oldman seems to be getting swept under the rug without anybody even acknowledging it, like it’s become fashionable to just put off nominating him until the next role. Meanwhile, while somebody like Glenn Close gets plenty attention if she’s falling in the ranks (and she has 5 career nominations!). Kris, I know you and this site as a whole aren’t entirely about vocalizing personal opinions about the race in the ways that others due, but just by acknowledging his overdue factor whenever the category comes up, you can help build a talking point and another entire conversation that doesn’t seem to exist otherwise, and I say this only because I can tell by this article and comments you’ve made previously that you are aware of what a shamefully undervalued talent he is.
I agree, I get that same feeling that he may be overlooked, especially with Fassbender’s performance on the horizon. I hope Oldman is nominated, I thought he was terrific.
Also, couldn’t be more excited to see the list tomorrow, as you might imagine.
I saw Tinker Tailor a couple weeks ago as the closing film for the AFI’s European Union Festival and he was there afterward with Tomas Alfredson for a Q & A. Somebody did ask him what his favorite performance of his career was, and he said Oswald in JFK and Drexl in True Romance. Very classy guy and a great interview.
Can’t wait to see the list tomorrow. It’s astounding looking at all the work he’s done over the years and how he has never been recognized by the Academy. Hopefully that changes this year.
I have to say this. What’s with all the list?
—-
My personal favorite Oldman performance of all time is Dracula. He’s the best Dracula. Everyone else can have the rest.
We have always done them. Bumped up the consistency this season.
I like lists, so keep them coming. If nothing else they remind me of or introduce me to films I need to see.
I love him in Rosencrantz and Guilderstern are dead, with the ever excellent Tim Roth
