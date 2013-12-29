Gay character to join ‘Vampire Diaries’ cast later this season

12.29.13 5 years ago

“The Vampire Diaries” is getting a new character – and he may not be to Phil Robertson’s liking.

The CW series is adding a gay character to the cast later this season, according to E! Online. The “new hottie” (name: Luke), described as “handsome and sarcastic,” will be enrolling at Whitmore College alongside his sister, whom “he will do (or sacrifice) anything to protect.” There’s been no word yet as to who will be playing the character, or in which episode he’ll be making his first appearance, but all will be revealed soon enough when Season 5 returns January 23.

How do you feel about the new “Vampire Diaries” character? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSTHE VAMPIRE DIARIESThe Vampire DIaries Season 5

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP