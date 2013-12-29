Gay character to join ‘Vampire Diaries’ cast later this season

“The Vampire Diaries” is getting a new character – and he may not be to Phil Robertson’s liking.

The CW series is adding a gay character to the cast later this season, according to E! Online. The “new hottie” (name: Luke), described as “handsome and sarcastic,” will be enrolling at Whitmore College alongside his sister, whom “he will do (or sacrifice) anything to protect.” There’s been no word yet as to who will be playing the character, or in which episode he’ll be making his first appearance, but all will be revealed soon enough when Season 5 returns January 23.

How do you feel about the new “Vampire Diaries” character? Let us know in the comments.