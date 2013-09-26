

Gay “Modern Family” writer teared up writing last night’s episode

“As I started writing, I became unexpectedly emotional,” says Jeffrey Richman, one of two gay writers on staff. “I teared up writing it. I teared up hearing it read.”

Kaley Cuoco gets engaged after 3 months of dating

“The Big Bang Theory” star and tennis pro Ryan Sweeting are set to get married.



Lorne Michaels writes about the birth of “SNL”

Read his piece in Vanity Fair reflecting on the year 1975.

Watch every bad thing “Breaking Bad” did to Jesse Pinkman

In 4 minutes and 23 seconds.

OWN nabs rights to “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” starring Oprah Winfrey

There will be even more Oprah on OWN.

“Boy Meets World’s” Danielle Fishel is writing her memoir

“Normally, This Would Be Cause for Concern” will be released in fall 2014.

Why Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan opted not to be married on “The Michael J. Fox Show”

Fox’s real-life wife will be playing a “sexy” neighbor on his new sitcom. Why? As Fox explains, “We talked about how it would be like being a family on TV and being a family at home… and a family on TV… and never having a break from it.”

“Suite Life of Zack and Cody’s” Dylan Sprouse: I’m not broke, but I am working at a restaurant

To clear up the air (which is admittedly pretty rude), I did not take this job because I ‘lost all my money,’ I am finacially secure,” Sprouse explains on Tumblr. He says he “took this job as a way to primarily feed my over bountiful video game addiction.”



Watch “South Park” spoof Alec Baldwin

His thumbs are homophobic.

Fox buys “Wife Nanny” from Jason Bateman

The “Arrested Development” star is teaming with Spike Feresten on a comedy about a sports exec who secretly hires a gay best friend for his wife.

ABC working on a modern-day “Houdini” cop drama

What if Harry Houdini was partnered with a female LAPD detective?



Robert Smigel recalls joining “SNL” in 1985, launching Conan and creating Triumph the Insult Comic Dog

Listen to Smigel chat with ESPN’s Bill Simmons about his “Saturday Night Live’s” glory days.

White rapper MC Serch getting a talk show tryout

He’ll star in “Serch” in a January test run.

Actress joins “The Walking Dead”

Will Alanna Masterson play Tara Chalmers?



Style’s “Tia & Tamera” and “Giuliana & Bill” are moving to E!

Both reality shows will debut on E! next month following Style’s transformation into the Esquire channel.

Connie Britton organized a dinner with Tina Fey, Michele Dockery and Elisabeth Moss

Check them out at their pre-Emmys dinner.



Loretta Devine heads to USA’s “Sirens”

She’ll recur on the USA paramedic drama.



“SNL” creates YouTube channel for the rest of the world

The YouTube channel can only be accessed outside the United States, since Yahoo! has the U.S. rights.

Rupert Boneham stunned by his early “Survivor” ouster

“I would have never in a million years guessed I would be the first one out,” he says.

“Law & Order: UK” renewed

The ITV drama will return for an 8th season.



Katherine Webb films a Carl’s Jr. ad

Miss Alabama is extending her 15 minutes of fame, despite recently breaking up with the Alabama QB boyfriend who made her famous.