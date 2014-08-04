‘Big Bang Theory’s’ Cuoco, Parsons and Galecki reach reported $1 million deals

#Kaley Cuoco #The Big Bang Theory
08.04.14 4 years ago

CBS

“Big Bang Theory” cast members Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki have finally reached new deals for Seasons 8-10 of the CBS series – and let's just say they may already be in the market for larger homes.

After extensive negotiations, the core trio have agreed to new contracts that will reportedly triple their previous paychecks of $350,000 an episode – an amount that would put them in the rarefied air of the “Friends” cast, all six of whom reached $1 million an episode by the end of that show's ten-season run. The enormous pay upgrades for the three actors will take them through Season 10 of the show (or the equivalent of 72 episodes), with an 11th season reportedly a possibility, according to story-breaker Deadline.

In addition to Cuoco, Parsons and Galecki's lucrative pay raises, the new deals also give the actors a larger piece of the show, with their stakes reportedly increasing four-fold. The pacts also include further perks, including a production deal with Parsons spanning film and television and “producing arrangements” for Galecki and Cuoco. All told, the trio could rake in close to $100 million from the new deals, particularly if the show continues strong in syndication.

The only original cast members who have yet to sign new deals are Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg, though the network hopes to complete negotiations with the two by the time of the first Season 8 table read on Wednesday. Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, both of whom were promoted to series regulars during the show's fourth season, renegotiated their contracts last fall.

Production on “Big Bang” Season 8 has been delayed by a week due to the complex cast renegotiations, though CBS and Warner Bros. TV hope to make up that time later in the season.

Do you think Parsons, Cuoco and Galecki deserve $1 million an episode? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kaley Cuoco#The Big Bang Theory
TAGSCBSJIM PARSONSJohnny GaleckiKALEY CUOCOMayim BialikTHE BIG BANG THEORY

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 14 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP