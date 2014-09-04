‘Captain Planet’ might never get a reboot, but he got a swell a cappella theme song

Hollywood is making short work of just about every kid's property from 1980 to 1999. Yet somehow “Captain Planet” has avoided this ravenous reboot beast. Whether because he's hiding in his solar powered upcyled fortress in Antarctica or because a positive message about treating nature with respect is controversial (sigh), this is one mystery even the Planeteers can't solve.

So while Kwame, Gi, Wheeler, Linka, and Ma-Ti may be forever regulated to our rose-colored childhood afternoons, it's never too late for their theme song to be wedged in our brains like a environmentally conscious ear worm.

