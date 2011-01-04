Gemma Arterton and Jeremy Renner in hardcore ‘Hansel & Gretel’

Brit Gemma Arterton’s last dip into American moviegoing waters, the charming “Tamara Drewe,” may have been a profound box office disappointment, but happily Hollywood isn’t giving up on the “Clash of the Titans” star. At least not yet anyway. Twisting fairy tales and alternate histories seem to be the new “in” thing these days for studio development executives and Arterton is now set to star alongside Jeremy Renner in Paramount Pictures’ “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.”

This “sequel” the the classic Brother’s Grimm tale is set years after the traumatic events of the brother and sister’s childhood. In fact, that scary encounter with a flesh-eating witch has transformed the duo into bounty hunters out for blood. Obviously, Renner and Arterton will play the now adult incarnations of Hansel and Gretel respectively.

According to Heat Vision, Arterton beat out Diane Kruger, Eva Green and Noomi Rapace for the role. She’s expected to segue from the “Clash” sequel to “Gretel.”

“Dead Snow’s” Tommy Wirkola will direct the feature which is trying to schedule around Renner’s commitments to “The Avengers” and “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.”

Production is expected to begin March 7 in Berlin.